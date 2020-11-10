Daily report: Coronavirus numbers in Pakistan and abroad on November 10

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

Pakistan

A total of 1,637 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 346,476. With 23 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,000. So far, a total of 319,431 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 20,045.

With 31,904 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 5%

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 70 countries. There have been at least 50,673,000 reported infections and 1,259,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far. At least 33,236,545 have recovered from the virus.



Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 20 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 14,481,000 since the pandemic began.



With 110,099 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. France was second with 48,721 new infections while India reported 46,335 new cases, Italy 32,684 and United Kingdom 25,645.







