Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 11

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 1,708 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 348,184. With 21 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,021. So far, a total of 320,065 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 21,098.

With 31,989 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 5.3%

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 63 countries. There have been at least 51,200,000 reported infections and 1,268,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far. At least 33,488,712 have recovered from the virus.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 17 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 14,570,000 since the pandemic began.

With 115,367 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. France was second with 46,699 new infections while India reported 46,301 new cases, Italy 33,662 and United Kingdom 25,702.







