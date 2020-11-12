Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 12

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 1,808 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 349,992. With 34 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,055. So far, a total of 320,849 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 22,088.

With 36,686 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 4.9%

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 61 countries. There have been at least 51,783,000 reported infections and 1,278,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 16 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 14,668,000 since the pandemic began.

With 121,657 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. France was second with 46,031 new infections while India reported 46,019 new cases, Italy 34,007 and Poland 25,611.







