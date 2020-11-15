Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Nov 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves and ‘Matrix 4’ under fire for throwing a party under the guise of filming

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 15, 2020

Keanu Reeves and ‘Matrix 4’ under fire for throwing a party under the guise of filming 

Hollywood's most unproblematic star, Keanu Reeves, has found himself in the midst of a controversy, in a surprising turn of events.

The John Wick actor along with the rest of his cast and crew members from the upcoming film, Matrix 4, have left the public hopping mad after orchestrating an hours-long party.

German tabloid Bild reported, per The Guardian, that the film’s cast and crew threw a party under the code name of ‘Icecream Teamevent’, attended by at least 200 people who came disguised as ‘extras’ to the Babelsberg film studios for the event held all through the night.

One attendee spilled the beans to the publication anonymously, saying: "The mood was exuberant. Everyone was given a corona PCR test in advance. Everyone needed to come wearing a mask but many people didn't wear them as the party wore on."

"No directorial instructions were given, there was no clapperboard and no one was filming,” they added.

It was further revealed that Reeves was also present for a period of the event, along with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant. 

More From Entertainment:

Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Veena Malik served Rs500million legal notice by ex-husband

Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Princess Diana would’ve been furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt jet off to Turkey for a romantic getaway
Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Selena Gomez calls out Google once again over spread of disinformation

Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show

Kelly Clarkson tested for COVID-19 after outbreak on her show
JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show

JJ Chalmers elated as Prince Harry makes special appearance for him on dance show
Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit

Katrina Kaif is a sight to behold in stunning Diwali 2020 outfit
Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Nick Jonas joins Priyanka Chopra in celebrating Diwali 2020: 'Sending love and light to all'

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Christina Perri worried over newborn baby undergoing surgery

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds says he divides parenting duties with Blake Lively
Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after brutal Remembrance Day snub

Prince Harry regrets decision of royal exit after brutal Remembrance Day snub
Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Kate Middleton changed schools to pursue William in hopes of marrying him at just 19

Latest

view all