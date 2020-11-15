Gilgit Baltistan Election 2020 live blog wrap-up 1

A total of 745,361 voters were expected to vote for 23 constituencies across 1,160 polling stations

This wraps up the first part of Geo.tv's live coverage of the Gilgit Baltistan Elections 2020. For the latest updates and results, click here.

5:39 pm — GBA-4 Nagar-I unofficial, provisional results:

ITP candidate Muhammad Ayub: 128 votes

PPP candidate Amjad Hussain: 83 votes

PTI candidate Zulfiqar Ali: 46 votes

5:36 pm — GBA-16, Diamer-II unofficial, provisional results:

PML-N candidate Muhammad Anwar: 101 votes

PTI candidate Atiqullah: 69 votes

5:35 pm — GBA-12 Shigar unofficial, provisional results:

PPP candidate Imran Nadeem: 91 votes

PTI candidate Raja Azam: 41 votes

PML-N candidate Tahir Shigri: one vote

5:32 pm — GBA-17, Diamer-III unofficial, provisional results:

JUI-F candidate Rehmat Khaliq: 124 votes

PTI candidate Haji Haider Khan: 123 votes

PPP candidate Abdul Ghaffar Khan: 44 votes

5:30 pm — GBA-14, Astore-II unofficial and provisional results:

PTI candidate Shamsul Haq: 35 votes

PPP candidate Dr Muzaffar Ali: 33 votes

5:22 pm — GBA-9, Skardu-III unofficial and provisional results:

PTI candidate Fida Muhammad Nashad: 137 votes

PPP candidate Wazir Waqar Ali: 29 votes

5:00 pm — Polling time ends

The polling time ends, only those at the stations can cast votes.

3:35 pm — Bilawal says ‘enthusiasm of GB people is a commitment to democracy’

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the enthusiasm of people of Gilgit Baltistan during the general elections in the region shows their “commitment towards democracy”.

“The Election Commission should keep in mind the sentiments of the people and should ensure impartial and transparent vote cast and vote count,” he maintained.

2:40 pm — PPP leader alleges ‘centre using every step of rigging’ in ongoing GB elections

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon has alleged that the ruling PTI government is using “delaying tactics” during the polling process.

In a tweet, he said that the centre is ‘using every step of rigging’ during the ongoing polls. “Delaying tactics for casting votes in GB. Selected federal govt is using every step of rigging. Inshallah, they will not be successful,” he wrote on Twitter.

2:15 pm — Women actively partake in GB polls as they exercise their right to vote

Women stand in queues as they actively participate in the ongoing GB polls. Photo Courtesy: APP

1:30 pm — Passion of GB people in polls indicate their desire for change: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the passion with which the people of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) have been voting in the ongoing general elections reflect on their desire for change in the region.

“Today, the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are exercising their democratic right to vote for their future,” the minister said in his statement, stressing that the people will "reject incompetent gangs" ruling the region for a decade. “The welfare of the people has never been their priority,” he criticised.

12:55 pm — GB’s caretaker CM Mir Afzal Khan casts his vote

Gilgit Baltistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Afzal Khan cast his vote in the ongoing third general elections in the region.

According to CM spokesperson, the caretaker chief minister cast his vote at the Women Education College (Polling Station of GBA-2). Meanwhile, GB Chief Election Commissioner, Raja Shehbaz Khan, and Former Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman also polled their votes at the same constituency.



12:30 pm — GB Election Commissioner says ‘no irregularities reported during polling so far’

Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Chief Election Commissioner Raja Shehbaz Khan has said that the polling for the GB general elections is underway and no irregularities have been reported from anywhere so far.

The GB official told Geo News that the voters are very enthusiastic and have been actively participating in the elections. “The election campaign continued in a clean and transparent manner. Elections are going on peacefully in every constituency,” he added.

He said that all arrangements have been made for the transportation of ballot boxes to the Regional Offices (RO) and for tackling the harsh weather conditions that might hinder the voters from casting their votes.

12:00 pm — Journalist Sohail Warraich thinks PTI has an edge over others in GB polls

Analysing the current scenario of the ongoing GB polls, journalist Sohail Warraich said that given the fact that usually, the centre sweeps elections in the region, PTI stands more chances of winning the polls. However, strong election campaigns from PPP and PML-N have posed serious challenges to the ruling party.

Speaking on Geo News special election transmission, the analyst said: “Looking at the election campaigns by Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz in Gilgit Baltistan, the results may differ from the past years and the legacy of the ruling party forming the government in the region may change”.

11:25 am — Amid harsh weather conditions, polling continues in Skardu

10:20 am — Polling kickstarts in GB with coronavirus SOPs in place

People stand in queues while maintaining social distancing as polling begins in Gilgit Baltistan. Photo courtesy: APP

09:50 am — Despite the snow, old people show up in large numbers to vote at Diamer

Election day in Gilgit Baltistan brought with it harsh weather as it rained in Diamer and surrounding areas and snowed in the region's northern areas.

However, the rain and snow were not enough to dampen the spirits of the elderly in Diamer who showed up in large numbers to cast their votes.

09:35 am — 98-year-old citizen casts vote in Nagar

Braving the harsh weather, a 98-year-old man cast his vote in Jafarabad, Nagar's Polling Station number 21.

09:25 am — Polling commences in Shagar

Polling has also commenced in Shagar's GBLA-12 constituency. A large number of women have arrived at the polling station to cast their votes.



09:17 am — Polling underway in 23 constituencies of Gilgit Baltistan

Polling commenced at 08:00 am at 23 constituencies of the region and will continue without interference till 5:00 pm.

A central room has been set up in the Gilgit Police Office to monitor the situation as voting goes on.



Close contest between PTI, PPP: surveys

The chief secretary Gilgit Baltistan has announced three holidays from Saturday on account of the elections.

Surveys by Gallup and Pulse Consultant revealed a close contest between the PTI and the PPP, while the PML-N comes third.

The surveys found PM Imran Khan as the most popular leader in GB followed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Nawaz Sharif. Respondents of the survey, around 30% of them, believe elections will be transparent and free from rigging.

When asked about which political party they would vote for on 15th Nov (the Election Day), 27% of the Gallup respondents said they would vote for the PTI, 24% said the PPP, and 14% said they would vote for the PML-N.

On the other hand, 35% of the Pulse Consultant respondents said they would vote for the PTI, 26% said the PPP and 14% said the PML-N. Gallup survey revealed there is a gap of only 3% between the PTI and the PPP as the first choice of voters.

However, in the Pulse survey, the gap between the two leading parties is 9% but the trend is the same — the PTI is the first choice, PPP the second one and the PML-N has been selected by voters as the third choice.