Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,050 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 361,082. With 33 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,193. So far, a total of 324,834 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 29,055.

With 29,278 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7%

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 69 countries. There have been at least 54,521,000 reported infections and 1,318,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 18 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 15,134,000 since the pandemic began.

With 148,930 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 41,639 new infections while Italy reported 34,775 new cases and United Kingdom 28,189.







