Telephonic conversation: Bilawal, Maryam condemn 'rigging' in Gilgit Baltistan election

The telephone conversation comes after the two leaders had meet last week in Gilgit Baltistan.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, in a telephone conversation, condemned the alleged rigging in the Gilgit Baltistan election.

”Despite the rigging, the opposition parties getting more votes than the ruling coalition is proof of the PTI's unpopularity,” Bilawal told Maryam.

She told Bilawal that the people of Gilgit Baltistan are standing with the opposition.

Both leaders decided to meet in person soon.

Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz decide to respect political narrative of each other’s parties

Last week, Bilawal and Maryam had decided to respect the political narrative of each other’s parties.

They discussed Pakistan's political situation and the country's future, as well as the then upcoming Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 in a 12-minute meeting.

The two had met when they were on a campaign trail in the northern areas ahead of the GB Election 2020 that were held on Sunday.

The leaders of the two opposition parties spoke over tea before heading out to the garden for a brief stroll where they continued their discussion. They also discussed future strategies in light of the current political environment.



Maryam and Bilawal agreed to strengthen the Pakistan Democratic Movement and uphold its narrative. After one on one meeting, Bilawal and Maryam also held meetings with their delegations.

According to sources, it was decided to take a joint position if the polls were rigged in GB.

The PPP delegation included Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, and President PPP GB Advocate Amjad Hussain, while the PML-N delegation included former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman.