Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Nov 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Donald Trump Jr tests positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 21, 2020

US President Donald Trump with his son son Donald Jr

US President Donald Trump's oldest son has tested positive for coronavirus, media outlets reported quoting his spokesman on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr, 42, was diagnosed at the start of this week and has been quarantining at his hunting cabin since the result, the spokesman said was quoted as saying by CNN.

"He's been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended Covid-19 guidelines," according to the statement.

Don Jr is the second of the US president's children to test positive.

Barron Trump, 14, was also diagnosed last month, but made a swift recovery.

A firebrand speaker, Don Jr played a major role in his father's presidential campaign.

More From World:

Can Trump still continue as US president despite losing the elections?

Can Trump still continue as US president despite losing the elections?
US 'pleased' at PM Imran Khan's Kabul visit, stresses cooperation between Afghanistan, Pakistan

US 'pleased' at PM Imran Khan's Kabul visit, stresses cooperation between Afghanistan, Pakistan
Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri is dead, reports Arab media

Al-Qaeda chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri is dead, reports Arab media
'Preparation for genocide of Muslims underway in India,' experts warn global leaders

'Preparation for genocide of Muslims underway in India,' experts warn global leaders
PPP jiyala from Birmingham mistaken for Bakhtawar's fiance-to-be

PPP jiyala from Birmingham mistaken for Bakhtawar's fiance-to-be
Russian gets 13-year prison sentence after trying to sell military secrets to CIA

Russian gets 13-year prison sentence after trying to sell military secrets to CIA
Karabakh peace deal: Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia

Karabakh peace deal: Azerbaijan troops enter first district handed over by Armenia
Mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds: preliminary study

Mouthwash can kill coronavirus within 30 seconds: preliminary study
Tech heist: $6.6 million of Apple products stolen in UK

Tech heist: $6.6 million of Apple products stolen in UK
6-year-old Indian girl gang-raped, lungs removed for black magic

6-year-old Indian girl gang-raped, lungs removed for black magic
Drop Karachi from your shop's name: Shiv Sena leader threatens Mumbai shopowner

Drop Karachi from your shop's name: Shiv Sena leader threatens Mumbai shopowner
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19

Latest

view all