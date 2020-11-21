Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 21

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

Pakistan

A total of 2,843 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 371,508 . With 42 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,603. So far, a total of 328,931 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 34,974.

With 42,752 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 6.6%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 61 countries. There have been at least 57,132,000 reported infections and 1,364,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 16 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 15,425,000 since the pandemic began.



With 165,027 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 39,367 new infections while Italy reported 34,066 new cases and Brazil 28,598.







