Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,756 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 376,929 . With 34 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,696. So far, a total of 330,884 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 38,348.

With 36,929 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 7.4%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 66 countries. There have been at least 58,376,000 reported infections and 1,386,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 18 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 15,723,000 since the pandemic began.

With 168,780 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 42,105 new infections while Italy reported 32,906 new cases and Brazil 29,118.









