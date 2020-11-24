Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside

Pakistan

A total of 2,954 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 379,883. With 48 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 7,744. So far, a total of 331,760 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 40,379.

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 61 countries. There have been at least 59,056,000 reported infections and 1,396,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 33 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 15,895,000 since the pandemic began.

With 194,381 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 43,364 new infections while Italy reported 32,273 new cases and Brazil 29,118.









