Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 30

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,839 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 398,024. With 40 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 8,025. So far, a total of 341,423 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 48,576.

With 33,302 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 8.5%.

World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 64 countries. There have been at least 62,293,000 reported infections and 1,454,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 18 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 16,515,000 since the pandemic began.

With 162,088 new cases, United States reported the most infections in a day. India was second with 41,689 new infections while Brazil reported 33,927 and Italy 25,712.







