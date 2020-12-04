Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola on December 4

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,500 on December 4 at the opening of the bullion market after the precious metal's price decreased by Rs300 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading.

Read more: Gold price rises Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan, global rates surge to eight-year high

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs86,841 with the 1 tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs101,291 at the opening of trading.







