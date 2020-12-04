Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Dec 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola on December 4

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 04, 2020

10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs110,500 on December 4 at the opening of the bullion market after the precious metal's price decreased by Rs300 during the previous intra-day trading.

Likewise, 10 grams of 24k gold was sold at Rs94,736 at the opening of trading.

Read more: Gold price rises Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan, global rates surge to eight-year high

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22k gold was traded for Rs86,841 with the 1 tola of 22k gold being traded at Rs101,291 at the opening of trading.



More From Business:

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 4
Resident, non-resident Pakistanis can now open online accounts in capital markets: SECP

Resident, non-resident Pakistanis can now open online accounts in capital markets: SECP
Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood

Significant growth in home textiles, pharmaceuticals & other exports: Abdul Razak Dawood
Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold being sold at Rs110,500 per tola in Pakistan
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 3

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 3
US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2

US dollar rates against rupee on Dec 2
Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 2

Gold being sold at Rs110,800 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 2
Inflation in November: Here are the stats

Inflation in November: Here are the stats
China hails Pakistan's participation as special partner at CAEXPO

China hails Pakistan's participation as special partner at CAEXPO
Gold being sold at Rs109,200 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 1

Gold being sold at Rs109,200 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 1
Petrol price to remain unchanged till December 15

Petrol price to remain unchanged till December 15
Rupee makes gain against dollar at opening day of week

Rupee makes gain against dollar at opening day of week

Latest

view all