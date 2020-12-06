Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Dec 06 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Nawaz Sharif chides worker for interrupting speech with tea

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 06, 2020

Nawaz Sharif takes a long slurp of the tea and swallows it with satisfaction, before his expression turns to one of annoyance. — Still from video courtesy Instagram

A video of a visibly irked Nawaz Sharif was leaked on social media on Sunday, in which the former prime minister can be seen chiding a worker for setting down a cup of tea in front of him.

The clip begins with Nawaz taking a long slurp of the tea and swallowing it with satisfaction, before his expression turns to one of annoyance.

"You should have at least asked me," Nawaz says, while facing someone off screen. "You knew I was making a speech. Why did you put this in front of me?" he asks sternly.

Nawaz then shakes his head in disappointment while taking off the microphone pinned to his clothing.



More From Pakistan:

Gilgit-Baltistan 'one of my favorite places on earth', says PM Imran Khan

Gilgit-Baltistan 'one of my favorite places on earth', says PM Imran Khan
BEPA launches comprehensive research, probe into coral bleaching near Churna Island

BEPA launches comprehensive research, probe into coral bleaching near Churna Island
India could not respond to Pakistan's dossier on terrorism, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

India could not respond to Pakistan's dossier on terrorism, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Watch Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari exchange rings with Mahmood Choudhry

Watch Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari exchange rings with Mahmood Choudhry
Man arrested for using PUBG, 8 Ball Pool to blackmail kids into sending sexually explicit videos

Man arrested for using PUBG, 8 Ball Pool to blackmail kids into sending sexually explicit videos
Peshawar men allegedly kidnap transgender woman, sexually abuse her in car

Peshawar men allegedly kidnap transgender woman, sexually abuse her in car
Maryam says PDM to make 'big decisions', asks workers to not fall under 'pressure'

Maryam says PDM to make 'big decisions', asks workers to not fall under 'pressure'
1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021

1,128 candidates appear in Karachi University Visual Studies admission test 2021
Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter

Delay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter
Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away

Ex-Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lt Gen (retd) Mohsin Kamal passes away
Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs

Islamabad administration seals Shah Faisal Mosque's hall over violation of coronavirus SOPs
Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

Watch: On Sindh Culture Day, US Consulate Karachi members record message in Sindhi

Latest

view all