Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on December 8

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,885 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 423,179. With 89 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 8,487. So far, a total of 370,474 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 44,218.

With 33,610 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 8.58%%.





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 65 countries. There have been at least 66,786,000 reported infections and 1,536,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 19 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 10 days and has reported more than 17,261,000 since the pandemic began.







