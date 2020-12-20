KTH coronavirus deaths: Inquiry committee recommends firing suspended employees

Five patients in the isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital had died when its oxygen supply was disrupted. Photo: Geo. tv/File

Suspended employees have been replaced on a temporary basis.

Chairman Board of Governors said that the Human Resource Manager (HRM) did not recruit trained staff in the Oxygen Plant.

The Peshawar Inquiry Committee has recommended that six employees of a hospital, whose alleged negligence resulted in the deaths of six coronavirus patients, be sacked.

Earlier this month, five patients in the isolation ward and one in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Khyber Teaching Hospital died when the hospital’s oxygen supply was disrupted. When the incident occurred, there were at least 90 patients in the isolation ward in total.



Chairman Board of Governors Nadeem Khawar declared on Sunday that the Human Resource Manager (HRM) did not recruit trained staff in the oxygen plant of the hospital and that the inquiry report will be submitted to the chief minister.



According to the KTH spokesperson, the suspended employees have been replaced on a temporary basis by other personnel.

After the tragedy took place, the hospital administration had initiated an inquiry into the shortage of oxygen as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government sought a report within 48 hours.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the government would hold an independent investigation if the hospital fails to furnish the report.