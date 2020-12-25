Daily report on December 25: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate falls to 5.45%

As the world faces a second wave of infections, Geo.tv brings you the latest on the COVID-19 numbers at home and outside.

Pakistan

A total of 2,152 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 467,222. With 85 new deaths, the country's coronavirus death toll reached 9,753. So far, a total of 418,958 people have recovered from the virus while the active number of cases stands at 38,511.

With 39,435 tests conducted across Pakistan, the positivity rate has reached 5.45%





World

COVID-19 infections are still rising in 59 countries. There have been at least 76,372,000 reported infections and 1,687,000 reported deaths caused by the new coronavirus so far.

Of every 100 infections last reported around the world, more than 15 were reported from countries in Asia and the Middle East. The region is reporting a million new infections about every 9 days and has reported more than 19,771,000 since the pandemic began.







