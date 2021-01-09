Can't connect right now! retry
Justice Qaiser Rashid sworn in as Chief Justice Peshawar High Court

Saturday Jan 09, 2021

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administering the oath to Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, at Governor House, in Peshawar, on January 9, 2021. — Photo courtesy Geo News

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered the oath to Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan as Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) at Governor House on Saturday.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Qalandar Lodhi, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Information and Higher Education Advisor Kamran Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, and Inspector General of Police Dr Sanaullah Abbasi were also present on the occasion.

Qaiser Rashid Khan will be the 31st Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court after the sudden death of Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

Read more: PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth succumbs to coronavirus

After Seth's death, Khan was appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on November 13.

The President of Pakistan has approved his appointment as Chief Justice with the approval of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

About the new PHC chief justice

Qaiser Rashid Khan was born on March 31, 1961 in Malakand district.

He got his early education from Cadet College Kohat, Islamia College Peshawar and then from Khyber Law College in 1984 with a law degree.

In the same year, he started his practice as an advocate in the Lower Courts.

During this time, he continued his education and did his MA in Political Science and Journalism from the University of Peshawar.

In his 37-year career, he has worked on important positions in different districts of the province.

He has held the posts of Inspection Judge, Incharge Judge Peshawar High Court, Chairman Subordinate Judicial Services, Additional Advocate General, Legal Adviser to National Banks and other important posts.

He also played an active role during the Pakistan Lawyers Movement in 2007 and was the first lawyer to be arrested and remanded in custody in Dera Ismail Khan under the imposition of emergency rule.

He was also elected as a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and member of the Pakistan Bar Council in 2010.

