India's NSE under fire for tweeting Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's photos

Indian actress Mouni Roy. — Wikibio

India's NSE tweets Mouni Roy's photos

NSE apologises for 'human error'

Twitteratis respond to NSE faux pas

India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) came under scrutiny after its official Twitter handle posted Bollywood actor Mouni Roy's "breathtaking" photos.

After seven hours, the Indian stock exchange deleted the tweet and apologised for the "human error" in a statement.

"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25pm. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused.

But it was already too late as the tweet had gone viral, garnering memes and jokes.

Here is how Twitteratis responded to the "human error":



