Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Jan 18 2021
By
Web Desk

US vaccine worries Norway as 29 elderly people die after receiving shot

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 18, 2021

Svein Andersen, a 67 year-old resident of Ellingsrud home was the first in Norway to receive the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine by nurse Maria Golding in Oslo, Norway, on December 27. — AFP photo

Norway has expressed concern about the safety of the corona vaccine made by US company Pfizer Inc as 29 elderly people died after being vaccinated.

"The latest figure adds six to the number of known fatalities in Norway, and lowers the age group thought to be affected to 75 from 80," Bloomberg reported.

According to the report while it not yet clear when the deaths occurred, Norway has given at least one dose to about 42,000 people and its efforts have been focused on those considered most at risk if they contract the virus, including the elderly.

Until Friday, the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech SE was the only one available in Norway, and “all deaths are thus linked to this vaccine,” the Norwegian Medicines Agency said.


More From World:

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp
Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police
Pakistan in for expensive legal fight with UBL's London branch over payment to Broadsheet

Pakistan in for expensive legal fight with UBL's London branch over payment to Broadsheet
NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test

NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test
Indonesia earthquake death toll reaches 73

Indonesia earthquake death toll reaches 73
Bumble temporarily suspended after people criticised it for identifying US capitol rioters

Bumble temporarily suspended after people criticised it for identifying US capitol rioters
US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

US President Donald Trump signs the Malala Yousafzai Scholarship into law

'Something big will happen': Arnab Goswami's Whatsapp chat about Balakot attack raises questions

'Something big will happen': Arnab Goswami's Whatsapp chat about Balakot attack raises questions
Biden inducts Pakistani-American Salman Ahmed in US State Department

Biden inducts Pakistani-American Salman Ahmed in US State Department
US carries out last federal execution of Trump era: reports

US carries out last federal execution of Trump era: reports
Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat with ratings agency CEO reveals startling details

Arnab Goswami’s WhatsApp chat with ratings agency CEO reveals startling details
Drugs worth 1 billion UAE dirhams seized in Abu Dhabi

Drugs worth 1 billion UAE dirhams seized in Abu Dhabi

Latest

view all