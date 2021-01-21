Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 21 2021
Web Desk

Meesha Shafi defamation case: Court issues written order of Ali Zafar's claims

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 21, 2021

LAHORE: A sessions court on Tuesday summoned singer Meesha Shafi, and other witnesses, to appear in the defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar.

Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Ahmed issued the written order in the last hearing, asking Shafi to appear in court.

Furthermore, the court also ordered the completion of cross-examination of actress Iffat Omar.

It is pertinent to mention that Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi on charges of sexual harassment.

Back in April 2018, Shafi turned to her social media and publicly accused Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasion. 

In response, he denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

