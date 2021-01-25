Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 25, 2021

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

  • The programme is for already enrolled private and external students of KU
  • Interested candidates can submit the application form by February 04, 2021
  • Students would be able to attend online classes of several MA Economic subjects

KARACHI: The Directorate of the Distance Education University of Karachi will be launching online classes for private and external students who have enrolled for a masters degree in economics. 

KU Director DDE Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said the interested candidates can submit the application form by February 04, 2021. The registration form and fee voucher could be downloaded from www.uok.edu.pk/dde.

Read more: 846 candidates appear in Karachi University's Evening admission entry test

He further said that the filled-in registration form along with the relevant documents should be submitted between 09:00am-4:30pm at the office of the Directorate of Distance Education located on the first floor of the Teachers Education Department University of Karachi.

According to the professor, students would be able to attend online classes of microeconomics, public finance, advanced economics statistics, economics of planning, economics of agriculture, national income analysis and accounting, mathematical economics, comparative economic system, economics of Islam, international economics, monetary economics, history of economic thought, economics of labour, econometrics, development economics, management economics, and essay.

More From Pakistan:

Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate

Karachi sees a dip in coronavirus positivity rate
PML-N to contest Senate polls

PML-N to contest Senate polls
Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day

Sindh govt declares Feb 5 public holiday on account of Kashmir Day
SHC asks Ali Zafar to file response by Feb 15 in Leena Ghani case

SHC asks Ali Zafar to file response by Feb 15 in Leena Ghani case
'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19

'Spread love, not Rona': Dubai eateries have a surprise for customers vaccinated against COVID-19
'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry

'Time for new-age politics': Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif belong in the past, says Fawad Chaudhry
ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report

ASF recovers 3,664 kilogrammes of hashish from Pakistani airports, says 2020 report
#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams

#StudentsKoInsafDo: In Pakistan, students take to Twitter to demand online exams
Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate

Bill seeking 5-year term for tarnishing, removal or burning of Jinnah's photos introduced in Senate
Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival

Pakistan to require coronavirus vaccination proof from travelers upon arrival
One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested

One of two suspects who ditched young woman's body at Lahore hospital arrested
Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz

Govt 'begging' for cooperation, says Maryam Nawaz

Latest

view all