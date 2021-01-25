Karachi University to start online classes for MA Economics external students

The University of Karachi. — APP/File

The programme is for already enrolled private and external students of KU

Interested candidates can submit the application form by February 04, 2021

Students would be able to attend online classes of several MA Economic subjects

KARACHI: The Directorate of the Distance Education University of Karachi will be launching online classes for private and external students who have enrolled for a masters degree in economics.

KU Director DDE Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said the interested candidates can submit the application form by February 04, 2021. The registration form and fee voucher could be downloaded from www.uok.edu.pk/dde.



He further said that the filled-in registration form along with the relevant documents should be submitted between 09:00am-4:30pm at the office of the Directorate of Distance Education located on the first floor of the Teachers Education Department University of Karachi.

According to the professor, students would be able to attend online classes of microeconomics, public finance, advanced economics statistics, economics of planning, economics of agriculture, national income analysis and accounting, mathematical economics, comparative economic system, economics of Islam, international economics, monetary economics, history of economic thought, economics of labour, econometrics, development economics, management economics, and essay.