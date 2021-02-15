Indian police launch #PawriHoriHai crackdown against late-night parties

Instagram/Dananeer Mobeen/via Geo.tv

LUCKNOW: Police in India's largest state have launched a new crackdown against late-night parties but with a catch: their operation is inspired by Pakistani social media influencer Dananeer Mobeen of #PawriHoriHai fame.

Dananeer, a young Pakistani blogger, shot to fame through a viral satirical video that she posted on her Instagram account, in which she can be heard saying in a unique accent: "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari parrrty horahi hei [This is our car, this is us, and this is our party]."

On the night of Valentine's Day, Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted about its new crackdown against late-night parties, using the #PawriHoriHai hashtag inspired by Dananeer.

"Late night #PawriHoRahiHai aur aap disturb ho rahe toh call karein 112," UP Police wrote, which translates to: 'If you're being disturbed because of a late-night party, then call 112'.

According to the Economic Times, emergency helpline number '112' was launched in February 2019 as a pan-India service by then-Home Minister Rajnath Singh for citizens to avail immediate police assistance.

The young influencer's video has been re-shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Twitter, while celebrities from the Pakistan showbiz industry, such as actor Saba Qamar, and sports scene, such as former cricketer Wasim Akram, also recreated it in their own style.

In fact, last night, Pakistani bowler Hasan Ali also recreated the #PawriHoriHai video after the Green Shirts won a three-match Twenty20 International (T20i) series against South Africa.

Earlier, India's leading YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate also composed a song on Dananeer's video, garnering over close to 4 million views. "A big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr," he wrote.

The Pakistani influencer's original video, in which she took a dig at "borgors [who] visit northern areas", has also fetched a whopping 3.1 million views.



