Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Popstar Madonna set to release Netflix documentary with Madame X clips

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, isn't coming slow with her entertainment streak spanning over four decades as the singer has currently focussed her energies on creating a documentary to be aired on Netflix.

The pop star has sealed a deal with the streaming giant to broadcast a documentary about her superstar life.

The documentary will feature exclusive footages from her Madame X tour that concluded in March last year. It will also be laced with the behind-the-scenes snippets of the singer.

The documentary will also showcase some of her distressing moments including hip and knee injuries that led her to skip some shows from the tour.

Madonna’s Netflix showing comes 30 years after her trailblazing documentary Truth Or Dare that offered an insight into her life ­during her Blond ­Ambition world tour. It turned out to be the highest-grossing documentary ever made.

The music star is taking the documentary very seriously, and spending weeks reviewing and editing it at her home, she has got quite hands-on with it, according to a source.

With several singers, including Beyonce, Lady Gaga and ­Taylor Swift, releasing their respective ­documentaries on Netflix and getting good results in the past, it’s a sure deal that Modonna also will make her presence felt like ever before. 

