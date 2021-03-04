Pakistan Army chief, DG ISI call on PM Imran Khan to discuss internal, regional security

(L-R) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid. Geo.tv/Files

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo News reported on Thursday, in what comes as the fifth meeting between the civilian and military brass in 70 days.

The Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, was also present in the meeting between the Pakistan Army chief and PM Imran Khan.



A briefing was given to the civilian and military brass on the current internal and regional security situation.

Earlier meetings between the three

Prior to the latest meeting, the military chief and Pakistan's spymaster had last met the premier on Feb 1 in the federal capital to discuss security matters.

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said the three leaders talked "matters pertaining to internal and external security" during the meeting.



That meeting had come two weeks after Gen Bajwa vowed to bring the Machh massacre culprits to justice during a meeting alongside PM Imran Khan and the intelligence's top official.

The continuous human rights violations in Indian Kashmir and the frequent ceasefire violations over the Line of Control (LoC) had also come under discussion.

Separately, the Pakistan Army chief had lauded the ISI's tireless efforts towards national security during a visit to the intelligence headquarters last month. At that time, according to the military's media wing, he was given a comprehensive briefing on the regional and national security situation.





