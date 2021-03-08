Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Telegram now allows you to instantly join groups

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

— Twitter/telegram

Messaging app Telegram has rolled out an option through which users can invite other people to join their groups instantly.

"You can share invite links to let other users instantly join your group or channel," the messaging app said in a Twitter post.

"In addition to the permanent link, you can make multiple other links with custom properties like a limited duration or number of uses," it added.

How to move chats from Telegram to WhatsApp

Last week, Telegram rolled out a feature through which its users could export chats from other messaging apps onto it.

However, Telegram, citing a minor setback, said in the export option, if the destination chat is new or has less than 1000 messages, everything will be seamlessly sorted by its original date and time.

"You can move your chats from other apps to Telegram. If the destination chat is new or has less than 1000 messages, everything will be seamlessly sorted by its original date and time," it said.

