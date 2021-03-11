Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of $600,000, plus gold, says Myanmar junta

A person holds a picture of leader Aung San Suu Kyi as Myanmar citizens protest against the military coup in front of the UN office in Bangkok, Thailand February 22, 2021. Photo: Reuters/File

Myanmar junta spokesperson said that the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payment worth $600,000 plus gold during her ruling period.

They added that the information had been verified and many people were being questioned.

Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said President Win Myint, plus several cabinet ministers, had also engaged in corruption and he had pressured the country’s election commission not to act on the military’s reports of irregularities.

The allegations were the strongest yet by the military since it overthrew the country’s top leaders on February 1. They remain under house arrest.