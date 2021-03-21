Pak Army team wins gold medal at 4th COAS International Tri-Adventure Competition

Picture showing the Pakistan Army Team holding the Pak Army flag at the 4th COAS international Tri-Adventure Competition held in Nepal. Photo: Twitter/@ShiningSadaf

NEPAL: The Pakistan Army team has won the title of the "Best International Team," along with a gold medal, at the 4th COAS- International Tri-Adventure Competition held in Nepal, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday.

Per the military's media wing, the event took place from March 18 to March 21, 2021. The competition was aimed at testing the physical endurance and mental agility of the participants.



Some of the activities included cross-country running, cycling, and rafting. This was the first time that the Pakistan Army participated in the event.



Per the statement, a total of 20 teams took part int he competition. The Pakistan Army team clinched the gold medal in the international category.

