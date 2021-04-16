Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 16 2021
Cabinet reshuffle proves PM Imran Khan has failed, says PML-N

Friday Apr 16, 2021

A file photo of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, during a court appearance. 

  • These are temporary changes, nothing will improve, says Zubair, referring to the recent cabinet reshuffle.
  • Fourth finance minister appointed in less than three years, he says.
  • PM Imran Khan reshuffled the federal cabinet earlier today, the sixth time since taking over the government in 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Opposition party PML-N has criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to reshuffle the federal cabinet, saying it proves the premier has "failed at his job."

On Friday, PM Imran Khan once again assigned members of the cabinet different portfolios. Among other prominent changes, the prime minister handed the portfolio of the Finance and Revenue Ministry to prominent banker Shaukat Tareen. 

"In less than three years, this is the fourth finance minister to take up the portfolio," said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's spokesperson, Muhammad Zubair. 

Zubair said the prime minister has yet again changed his team, adding that it proved he had failed at his job. Pointing out that the prime minister relived Hammad Azhar from the Ministry of Finance and did the same to Omar Ayub after taking the charge of the Ministry of Energy from him, he said these were only "temporary changes". 

"No improvements will come about due to these [changes]," he said. 

PM reshuffles cabinet, appoints Shaukat Tareen new finance minister

The new finance minister has taken the charge from Azhar, who was appointed to the ministry a few weeks ago when the premier replaced him with Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

Here are some of the other changes made to the portfolios of cabinet members:

  • Hammad Azhar has been appointed as the Minister for Energy, replacing Omar Ayub
  • Khusro Bakhtiar has been appointed the Minister for Industries and Production
  • Shibli Faraz has been appointed the Minister for Science and Technology, replacing Fawad Chaudhry
  • Fawad Chaudhry has been appointed the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, replacing Shibli Faraz
  • Omar Ayub has been appointed as Minister for Economic Affairs, replacing Khusro Bakhtiar

