Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 18 2021
By
AFP

Canada reports second case of rare blood clot after AstraZeneca jab

By
AFP

Sunday Apr 18, 2021

Canada reported its first case of blood clotting associated with low platelets on Tuesday in a Quebec woman. Photo: Reuters
  • Canada records second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine.
  • Canadian authorities still recommend people get the vaccine jab.
  • Health authorities say they will "continue to monitor the use of all #COVID19 vaccines closely".

Canada has recorded the second case of rare but serious blood clotting linked to AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, authorities confirmed on Snday.

Canadian authorities still recommend people get the vaccine jab.

The patient, who lives in the western province of Alberta and received a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by the Serum Institute of India, "has received treatment and is recovering," Canadian health authorities wrote on Twitter.

Canada reported its first case of blood clotting associated with low platelets on Tuesday in a Quebec woman who received the same shot.

Blood clot formations linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine "remain very rare" and Canada still believes that the vaccine's benefits "outweigh the potential risks," Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Canada's health authorities added that they would "continue to monitor the use of all #COVID19 vaccines closely and examine and assess any new safety concerns."

Read more: Canada ramps up restrictions as it crosses 1 million coronavirus cases

At the end of March, Canada´s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended suspending the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in people under the age of 55 while it evaluated the risks.

However, Health Canada said Wednesday that according to its analysis, limiting the use of the vaccine to certain populations was not necessary for the moment.

After a slow start, Canada's vaccine campaign is gaining momentum. To date, 23.3% of the Canadian population has received at least one vaccine dose according to the Covid-19 Tracker Canada website.

The country is facing a third coronavirus wave, however, that has recently forced provinces to tighten restrictions.

Ontario, which has the highest number of cases, announced Friday it would strengthen and extend lockdown measures until May 19, and also close its borders with the provinces of Quebec and Manitoba beginning Monday.

Canada has recorded more than 1.1 million cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic and more than 23,500 deaths.

More From World:

US, China resolve to cooperate on climate crisis

US, China resolve to cooperate on climate crisis
As India's coronavirus cases soar, New Delhi faces acute hospital beds shortage

As India's coronavirus cases soar, New Delhi faces acute hospital beds shortage
Is your social media habit an addiction?

Is your social media habit an addiction?
Rwandan priest arrested in France for alleged role in genocide of Tutsi minority

Rwandan priest arrested in France for alleged role in genocide of Tutsi minority
Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

96 dead after heavy fighting in Yemen's Marib, say loyalists

96 dead after heavy fighting in Yemen's Marib, say loyalists
Palestinians hold prayers in Aqsa mosque in largest Ramadan gathering since pandemic

Palestinians hold prayers in Aqsa mosque in largest Ramadan gathering since pandemic
South Korea's president replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat

South Korea's president replaces PM, cabinet ministers after election defeat
Armed man in US city of Indianapolis kills 8: police

Armed man in US city of Indianapolis kills 8: police
UN mission in Afghanistan to remain in place after US, NATO withdrawal

UN mission in Afghanistan to remain in place after US, NATO withdrawal
China’s quarter 1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up

China’s quarter 1 GDP grows at record pace as recovery speeds up

Latest

view all