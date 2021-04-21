Making people stand in queues to buy sugar violates basic human rights: LHC

It is the government's job to control prices, remarks LHC.

Public prosecutor says long queues were common when a sale takes place.

Court asks secretaries to ensure immediate measures to redress the situation.

The Lahore High Court said Wednesday forcing people to wait in long queues and asking them for their identity cards to buy sugar is violation of fundamental human rights.

The court's remarks came during the hearing of a case pertaining to long queues of people outside Ramadan bazaars for the procurement of sugar.

"It is the government's job to control prices," the court remarked.

Responding to the court's comments, the public prosecutor said long queues were common whenever there is a sale at a store — it even happens in Europe.

At the public prosecutor's comparison of Ramadan bazaars to European markers, the court expressed anger. "Are sales placed on basic necessities in Europe?"



Later, the high court asked secretaries to ensure immediate measures to redress the situation, while adjourning the hearing.