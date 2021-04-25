Akshay Kumar donates one crore for coronavirus relief work

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for his generosity and philanthropic activities, donated one crore for coronavirus relief work.



The Sooryavanshi actor donated the whopping 10 million to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir's NGO for Covid-19 relief activities.

The cricketer took to Twitter and thanked Akshay for generosity.

He tweeted, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless” with folded hands.

Commenting on it, Akshay said “These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.