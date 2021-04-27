Islamabad's public hospitals halt previously scheduled surgeries to save oxygen

A coronavirus treatment ward at a hospital in Karachi. — Reuters/File

Surgeries have been halted at CDA Hospital, NIRM, Government Services Hospital, PIMS, Polyclinic.

The capital's administration says scheduled surgeries would remain suspended until further notice.

151 patients are currently in PIMS's coronavirus ward, 11 in the emergency, and seven on ventilators.

Previously scheduled routine surgeries at public hospitals in Islamabad have been suspended to ensure a continuous supply of oxygen for coronavirus patients.

Pakistan has more than 5,000 coronavirus patients on critical care, with the country reporting the highest number of deaths in a single day, since the pandemic began, a few days ago.

To cope with any untoward situation related to the supply of oxygen for COVID-19 patients, all previously scheduled surgeries have been halted at the CDA Hospital, the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, the Government Services Hospital, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, and the Polyclinic.

Islamabad's administration said scheduled surgeries would remain suspended until further notice.

One hundred and fifty-one patients are currently in PIMS's coronavirus ward, 11 are being provided treatment at the hospital's emergency department while seven patients have been put on ventilators.

All ventilators at the Polyclinic have been occupied while 28 patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

Meanwhile, 42 patients at the CDA Hospital's coronavirus ward are undergoing treatment while 15 coronavirus patients are being treated at the Services Hospital.

Sindh bans elective surgeries



The development comes a day after owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Sindh, and the possible shortage of oxygen in hospitals that might ensue if the situation persists, the provincial government issued directives to ban elective surgeries.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh Government Spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that the decision has been taken as a precaution.

"The #SindhGovt has decided to impose a complete ban on elective surgeries in public as well as private hospitals," he wrote. "It is clarified that surgeries in emergency cases will continue #SaveOxygen."

Pakistan might import oxygen from China or Iran

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan would import oxygen from Iran and China if the country's coronavirus situation worsens.

The minister was addressing a press conference where he was speaking about the coronavirus situation in the country.

Chaudhry said Pakistan would import oxygen from Iran and China if the coronavirus situation in the country worsens. He said it was a bit difficult to bring oxygen into the country from other states as it is not possible to transport it into the country via air.

"Oxygen has to be transported via land," he said, adding that while Pakistan is facing a crisis, there is still no need to panic right now.