Prince Harry’s bond with George, Charlotte ‘suffering’ greatly

Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Prince Harry has reportedly lost his bond with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis due to his royal feud with their father Prince William.

This claim has been brought forward by List narrator Christine-Marie Liwag Dixon. She explained the extent of Prince Harry and Prince William’s rift and even addressed his far encompassing impact on his kin.

She told listeners, "There's nothing more fun than being an aunt or uncle. It certainly seemed like Prince Harry embraced the role of fun uncle.”

"An inside source told the Daily Mail that Kate and Harry really bonded over his 'free and easy' spirit. And his attitude came in handy when playing with her kids."

"The source shared, '[Kate] adores the way Harry plays with her children. He is very good with them, a charming big kid and silly uncle'. But, as you can imagine, things went downhill pretty quickly. And given the rift between Harry and William, Harry's role as an uncle suffered."

She concluded by saying, "According to the 2020 book Finding Freedom, Harry's bond with George and Charlotte suffered as a result of the feud between the brothers. The authors also alleged that Kate was 'fiercely loyal' to William. And that even during his feud with Harry, she did 'little to diffuse the situation'."

