FM Qureshi underscores importance of peace in Afghanistan in meeting with German counterpart

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi receives his German Counterpart, Heiko Maas, at Ministry Of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, on April 29, 2021. — APP

FM Qureshi underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany.

The two foreign ministers review bilateral cooperation, exchange views on the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

FM Qureshi thanks German side for its efforts to ensure earliest possible provision of vaccine through COVAX.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday underscored the importance of peace in Afghanistan in a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

During the meeting, FM Qureshi underlined the importance of regular high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Germany and how the two countries have maintained a steady upward trajectory in their diplomatic relationship.

"The two foreign ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of enhancing mutual cooperation, and collaboration to combat the pandemic in a holistic manner," a statement from the Foreign Office said.

He thanked Germany for its efforts to ensure the earliest possible provision of vaccine through the COVAX initiative.

"Foreign minister Qureshi apprised his German counterpart on Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and positive contributions to the Afghan peace process," the statement said.

FM Qureshi underscored the importance of responsible withdrawal and steady progress by the Afghan parties towards a negotiated political settlement. He added that all efforts must be made for the reduction of violence leading to a ceasefire.

He stressed the Afghan stakeholders must engage constructively to work out an inclusive, broad-based, and comprehensive political solution, through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process.



Cautioning against the role of "spoilers", the foreign minister also underlined the importance of commitment and perseverance in the efforts for peace.

"The foreign minister underscored that peace in Afghanistan would yield other significant dividends, including enhanced trade and regional connectivity," it said.

FM Qureshi also highlighted Pakistan’s shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics, within the perspective of the economic security paradigm.

FM Qureshi received Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, today, during his brief visit to Islamabad. Recalling his own recent visit to Berlin, FM Qureshi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome accorded to him and appreciated the fruitful outcome of the visit.

The year 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Germany. A range of events is envisaged by the two governments to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner.