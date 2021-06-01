Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Four FC men martyred in Quetta, Turbat attacks: ISPR

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 01, 2021

Four personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom and eight others got wounded in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan respectively, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

"In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists," said the Pakistan Army's media wing in a statement. 

During an exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others injured. Also, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries in the attack. 

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured.

"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and the hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."

Terrorists had earlier launched twin attacks on the FC soldiers on May 9, leaving three of them dead and five others wounded in two separate terrorist assaults in Quetta and Turbat, according to an ISPR statement. 

More From Pakistan:

Govt to keep petrol price for June unchanged

Govt to keep petrol price for June unchanged

Cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity: COAS Bajwa

Cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity: COAS Bajwa
Sindh reports 914 new cases, 19 deaths due to coronavirus

Sindh reports 914 new cases, 19 deaths due to coronavirus
DRAP gives emergency approval for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

DRAP gives emergency approval for Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine
Punjab police help Lahore woman recover rent money

Punjab police help Lahore woman recover rent money
Sindh govt to set up coronavirus vaccine centres in public, private institutions

Sindh govt to set up coronavirus vaccine centres in public, private institutions
Police stops marriage of underage girl in Lodhran

Police stops marriage of underage girl in Lodhran
Punjab Police launch 'grand' operation against dacoits in Rajanpur's riverine areas

Punjab Police launch 'grand' operation against dacoits in Rajanpur's riverine areas
One dead, two others injured after robbing Chinese national in Lahore

One dead, two others injured after robbing Chinese national in Lahore
PM Imran Khan ready to facilitate all provinces on water issue: Farrukh Habib

PM Imran Khan ready to facilitate all provinces on water issue: Farrukh Habib
Federal govt to launch major campaign for coronavirus vaccination, says Asad Umar

Federal govt to launch major campaign for coronavirus vaccination, says Asad Umar
Islamabad authorities allow reopening of swimming pools, amusement parks

Islamabad authorities allow reopening of swimming pools, amusement parks

Latest

view all