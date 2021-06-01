Four FC men martyred in Quetta, Turbat attacks: ISPR

Four personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) embraced martyrdom and eight others got wounded in two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan respectively, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"In the first incident, the FC post near Pir Ismail Ziarat was targeted by terrorists," said the Pakistan Army's media wing in a statement.

During an exchange of fire, four to five terrorists were killed and seven to eight others injured. Also, four FC soldiers embraced martyrdom and six others sustained injuries in the attack.

"In the second incident, terrorists targeted an FC vehicle with an IED in Turbat," the ISPR said. The blast left two FC soldiers injured.



"Such coward acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces and the hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," the ISPR said.

"Security forces are determined to neutralise their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives."

Terrorists had earlier launched twin attacks on the FC soldiers on May 9, leaving three of them dead and five others wounded in two separate terrorist assaults in Quetta and Turbat, according to an ISPR statement.