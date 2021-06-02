COAS Gen Bajwa appreciates Qatar's support to Pakistan

Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J Al Thani, Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company (L) and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

The Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday had a meeting with the Chairman of Pakistan-Qatar Takaful Insurance Company and a member of the ruling family of State of Qatar Sheikh Ali Bin Abdullah Thani J Al Thani to discuss matters of mutual interest.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, the two sides discussed a broad range of issues, including regional security situation, the recent developments in the Afghan peace process, and bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Acknowledging the positive trajectory of the Pakistan-Qatar relationship, the COAS appreciated Qatar's support to Pakistan in various domains.



The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's contributions to conflict prevention in the region and expressed the desire for enhanced Pakistan-Qatar bilateral collaboration, the ISPR statement said.