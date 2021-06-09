 
Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 09 2021
By
AFP

Masked gunmen kill 10 mine-clearing workers in Afghanistan, Taliban deny involvement

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 09, 2021

Javed Tanveer, AFP | In this photograph taken on November 3, 2015, Afghan Taliban fighters listen to Mullah Mohammad Rasool Akhund (unseen), the newly appointed leader of a breakaway faction of the Taliban, at Bakwah in the western province of Farah. 

  • Afghanistan's interior ministry points finger at Taliban for massacre.
  • Taliban deny accusations, condemn attack on defenseless labour.
  • Baghlan province has seen fierce fighting in recent months between the Taliban and government forces. 

Masked gunmen massacred 10 people working for the HALO Trust mine-clearing organisation in northern Afghanistan, as per the country's interior ministry on Wednesday.

The interior ministry was quick to blame the Taliban for the violence, alleging that the latest attack was the outfit's doing.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, however, strongly denied the group were involved in the attack and condemned the incident.

"The Taliban entered a compound of a mine-clearing agency... and started shooting everyone," interior ministry spokesman Tareq Arian told reporters.

The UK-based HALO Trust told AFP "an unknown armed group" killed 10 staff and wounded 16 others.

The Taliban spokesperson condemned the incident on Twitter.

"We condemn attacks on the defenseless & view it as brutality," he tweeted. "We have normal relations with NGOs, our Mujahidin will never carry out such brutal acts."

The raid happened around 10 pm (1730 GMT) Tuesday when dozens of deminers were relaxing in the HALO compound after a day spent removing ordnance from nearby minefields, around 260 kilometres (160 miles) north of the capital, Kabul.

"Around 110 men, from local communities in northern Afghanistan, were in the camp," HALO said.

Baghlan province governor's spokesman Jawed Basharat told AFP the attackers wore masks.

Baghlan province has seen fierce fighting in recent months, with near-daily battles between the Taliban and government forces in several districts.

In several districts where fighting has been intense in recent months, the insurgents have planted roadside bombs and mines to target government forces, but the explosives often kill and wound civilians.

Afghanistan was already one of the most heavily mined countries in the world, a legacy of decades of conflict.

The HALO Trust was founded in 1988 specifically to tackle ordnance left following the near ten-year Soviet occupation, and became a favourite cause of Britain's Princess Diana.

The organisation's website says it has an Afghan workforce of more than 2,600 and has removed landmines from nearly 80% of the country´s recorded minefields and battlefields.

More From World:

UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia after killing of Pakistani Muslim family in Canada

UN chief urges united fight against Islamophobia after killing of Pakistani Muslim family in Canada
Ontario attack: 'You are not alone,' PM Trudeau tells Muslims in Canada

Ontario attack: 'You are not alone,' PM Trudeau tells Muslims in Canada

Pandemic shakes up rankings of world´s most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of world´s most liveable cities
Bangladesh police arrest sex traffic gang that lured women through TikTok

Bangladesh police arrest sex traffic gang that lured women through TikTok
Trudeau promises action against far-right groups after attack on Muslim family

Trudeau promises action against far-right groups after attack on Muslim family
Genocide conviction upheld against former Bosnian Serb military commander Mladic

Genocide conviction upheld against former Bosnian Serb military commander Mladic
Man slaps French President Emmanuel Macron during crowd walkabout

Man slaps French President Emmanuel Macron during crowd walkabout
Hundreds arrested in global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech US-Australia sting

Hundreds arrested in global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech US-Australia sting
Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with truck motivated by hate: police

Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family with truck motivated by hate: police
18 dead in India chemical factory fire

18 dead in India chemical factory fire
FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug

FDA greenlights Biogen Alzheimer's drug
WHO presses G20 states for funding, vaccines for COVAX

WHO presses G20 states for funding, vaccines for COVAX

Latest

view all