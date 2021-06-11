 
Friday Jun 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Canada truck attack: Murdered Muslim family to be buried in Ontario on Saturday

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 11, 2021

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lays flowers at a vigil outside the London Muslim Mosque organized after four members of a Canadian Muslim family were killed in what police describe as a hate-motivated attack in London, Ontario, Canada, June 8, 2021. — Nathan Denette/Pool via Reuters

The funeral of the Muslim family that was brutally murdered in a hate-motivated attack in Canada's Ontario, has been set for tomorrow, Global News reported.

On Sunday, a man ran a black pickup truck over the family of five at a London intersection, killing four of them and wounding a boy.

The deceased include a 46-year-old man, his 44-year-old wife, a 15-year-old girl, and her 74-year-old grandmother. Their nine-year-old son is under treatment at a hospital for serious injuries.

According to Global News, "a private visitation" will take place on Saturday morning at O’Neil Funeral home followed by a procession that walks towards for the Islamic Centre of Southwestern Ontario.

The family does not want the day to turn into a “spectacle” so has requested people do not go to the funeral home or gather along the procession route.

“The public is more than welcome and encouraged to attend the actual funeral service,” said Ali D Chahbar with the outreach committee at the London Muslim Mosque.

People wanting to pay their respects are asked to go directly to the public service at the Islamic Centre of Southwestern Ontario at 951 Pond Mills Rd.

Funeral director Joseph O’Neil said that although funerals are generally capped at 50 people, “in light of precedent set” during a vigil that was held on Tuesday and attended by thousands of people, the Bereavement Authority of Ontario is "allowing more flexibility" on size in this case.

The publication wrote that an outdoor prayer service will begin at 1pm after which a private burial will take place.


