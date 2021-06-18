Kim Kardashian speaks about 'first, real' marriage with ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian opened up about her crumbling marriage to Kanye West.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardshians reunion episode the Skims founder looked back fondly at the golden days of her relationship with the Yeezy designer.

"We saw glimpses into your relationship with Kanye over the seasons. At what point in your friendship did you say, 'I'm in love with this guy'?" host Andy Cohen asked.

"I would say six months after my divorce with Kris Humphries, I called Kanye and I was like, 'You're not even going to call me to say I told you so?' And then we met up six months later, and from that first night, I knew it was over," revealed Kim.

The star went on to say how, out of her three marriages, her union with Kanye was the most "real" seeing that they grew to become a family of six as they share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, together.

"My marriage with Kanye and my kids was, is so real and lots of love and that to me was like my first real marriage," she continued.

"If I asked you point blank, 'Why did your marriage not work?' what would you attribute it to?" the host pressed.

In response, the KKW Beauty founder chose to remain mum about her split from the rapper.



"I honestly don't think I would even say it here on TV, but it was not like, one specific thing that happened on either part," she said.

"I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. And like, in no way would I want someone to think that I didn't give it my all, or not really try. You know, we have four kids. There's nothing that I think parents would want more than to see, or even kids want more, than to see their parents together. I grew up and I lived that myself."

Despite their split, Kim revealed that she and her ex still continue to have an "amazing co-parenting relationship."

"I respect him so much and you know, that was my friend first, first and foremost, for a long time, so I can't see that going away," she said.

"I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids, Kanye will always be family."

When asked about her future dating prospects, in particular to dating a non-celebrity, she said she was open to the idea.

"Yeah, absolutely. Just someone that I think would understand what this life is about, though," she said.

"But I think what I was looking for and who I was, you know years ago is completely different than who I am today and I value privacy. And I just want something that's like, really real."

She also addressed rumors of her dating CNN's Van Jones and singer Maluma.

"Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful,'" Kim said.



"No, I'm not dating either one - not Van Jones, not Maluma," Kim said.

"I've known him, I've seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice."