Atif Aslam offers Arijit Singh to perform for Pakistani fans?

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who is currently in the northern areas for the shooting of his upcoming music video Rafta Rafta, posted a short video of him listening to Indian singer Arijit Singh’s Hawayein.



Taking to Instagram, the Dil Diyan Gallan singer posted the video showing scenic view from the northern areas from his car as Arijit Singh’s Hawayein plays in the background.



Tagging the Indian singer, Atif wrote in the caption “Imagine performing here for our fans”.

He also praised Arijit for beautifully singing the track.

Atif said “beautifully sung brother @arijitsingh.”







