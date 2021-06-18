Prince Harry criticised for not visiting Queen Elizabeth privately after Prince Philip's death

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip died on April 7 months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plunged the British monarchy into its worst crisis in decades with their Oprah Winfrey interview in March.



Harry traveled to the UK alone to attend the funeral of his grandfather while Meghan stayed in the US with their son because she was pregnant with the couple's second child.

Prince Harry was pictured with Kate Middleton and Prince William and some other members of his family after the funeral. He left for the US a day after the funeral to reunite with his family.

The Duke of Sussex was criticized for not visiting his grandmother the Queen privately "before and after" Prince Philip's death.

US columnist Maureen Callahan, writing in the New York Post, condemned Harry after she claimed he had not privately visited the Queen during the time of mourning.

"Harry, once the Queen’s favourite grandchild, never visited with her privately before or after the recent burial of her husband, Prince Philip,"She wrote.

Meghan and Harry welcome their baby daughter earlier this month and named her after the Queen and Princess Diana.