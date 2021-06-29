 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Cardi B shares daughter Kulture's excitement on being big sister

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 29, 2021

As Cardi B and Offset are set to welcome their second child, the rapper spoke about how their daughter Kulture is excited to be a big sister.

The Bodak Yellow hit-maker took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of her pregnancy shoot one of which featured Kulture placing a hand on her swollen belly.

The rapper looked back at her own relationship with her sister Hennessy Carolina and captioned the post: "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will." 

The musician unveiled her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, confirming that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Soon after revealing her bump at the star-studded night, the rap queen turned to Instagram and posted photos from her maternity shoot, and added the caption “#2! @offsetyrn.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian makes pitt stop at the Colosseum during Roman Holiday

Kim Kardashian makes pitt stop at the Colosseum during Roman Holiday
Kim Kardashian's Skims to design garments for Team USA for Olympics

Kim Kardashian's Skims to design garments for Team USA for Olympics
Jason Sudeikis confirms dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split

Jason Sudeikis confirms dating co-star Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde split
Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic quote about ‘losing friends’

Meghan Markle’s former BFF Jessica Mulroney shares cryptic quote about ‘losing friends’
Meghan Markle’s childhood friend blasts her over ‘stubbornness’ and ‘entitlement'

Meghan Markle’s childhood friend blasts her over ‘stubbornness’ and ‘entitlement'

Queen to offer major public gesture of peace for Harry, Meghan at Platinum Jubilee

Queen to offer major public gesture of peace for Harry, Meghan at Platinum Jubilee
Prince Harry's UK trip sends shockwaves across Palace: 'William in despair!'

Prince Harry's UK trip sends shockwaves across Palace: 'William in despair!'
Prince Harry's surprise appearance for Diana Awards honourees upon UK return

Prince Harry's surprise appearance for Diana Awards honourees upon UK return

Shawn Mendes regrets 'raising his voice' at Camila Cabello during a fight

Shawn Mendes regrets 'raising his voice' at Camila Cabello during a fight
Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter

Ed Sheeran wants more kids after welcoming daughter
Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand

Scarlett Johansson gears up to roll out her beauty brand
'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

'The best for you is divorce:' Queen blasted Princess Diana in 'furious' letter

Latest

view all