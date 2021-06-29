Cardi B shares daughter Kulture's excitement on being big sister

As Cardi B and Offset are set to welcome their second child, the rapper spoke about how their daughter Kulture is excited to be a big sister.

The Bodak Yellow hit-maker took to Instagram to share some adorable snaps of her pregnancy shoot one of which featured Kulture placing a hand on her swollen belly.

The rapper looked back at her own relationship with her sister Hennessy Carolina and captioned the post: "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

The musician unveiled her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, confirming that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Soon after revealing her bump at the star-studded night, the rap queen turned to Instagram and posted photos from her maternity shoot, and added the caption “#2! @offsetyrn.”