Imran Khan's election symbol should be 'thief' rather than cricket bat: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted the PTI government, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan's election symbol should now be that of a "thief" rather than the cricket bat.

Maryam's remarks came as she addressed a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Sharda town.

The PML-N leader said that in 2018, Imran Khan "stole the election" with the symbol of the cricket bat. "The mention of Imran Khan's name now only brings to mind how the people were robbed of flour, sugar and Kashmir," she said.

She said all one can recall are "queues for flour and sugar".

"The elderly stood in line and they were given a mere 1.5 of sugar. Can 1.5 kg of sugar be enough for a house of 10 to 12 people?" she asked.



Maryam said that on the other hand, when one thinks of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, one recalls "motorways" and "progress".



The PML-N is the "most popular party" in AJK at the moment, she added.

"Those who criticised Nawaz Sharif still have his eyes locked on to the PML-N candidates that have stood in the race," she said.

She said that although Nawaz Sharif resides in London, he still "lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir".

Maryam said that as she sat by a river the night before, she prayed for India-occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be united.



"I can imagine the sorrow you all must carry with you," she said.

Referring to PM Imran Khan, she said that "no one believes in the selected". "He neither has any respect at home, nor abroad," she added.

She said that PML-N has now learnt how to deal with its opponents. "We know how to take back our seats from these vote thieves," she said.

The PML-N vice president urged the audience to participate robustly with the whole families in the July 25 elections. "Promise me you will guard your votes until the results are announced," she said.

Maryam said that the "lion" will emerge victorious in the valley on July 25, referring to the PML-N election symbol.

