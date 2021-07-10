 
Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jul 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Imran Khan's election symbol should be 'thief' rather than cricket bat: Maryam Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 10, 2021

  • "The mention of Imran Khan's name now only brings to mind how the people were robbed of flour, sugar and Kashmir," says Maryam.
  • Says on the other hand, when one thinks of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, one recalls "motorways" and "progress".
  • Says "no one believes in the selected"; he (PM Imran Khan) "neither has respect at home, nor abroad".

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lambasted the PTI government, saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan's election symbol should now be that of a "thief" rather than the cricket bat.

Maryam's remarks came as she addressed a rally in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's Sharda town.

The PML-N leader said that in 2018, Imran Khan "stole the election" with the symbol of the cricket bat. "The mention of Imran Khan's name now only brings to mind how the people were robbed of flour, sugar and Kashmir," she said.

She said all one can recall are "queues for flour and sugar".

"The elderly stood in line and they were given a mere 1.5 of sugar. Can 1.5 kg of sugar be enough for a house of 10 to 12 people?" she asked.

Maryam said that on the other hand, when one thinks of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, one recalls "motorways" and "progress".

The PML-N is the "most popular party" in AJK at the moment, she added.

"Those who criticised Nawaz Sharif still have his eyes locked on to the PML-N candidates that have stood in the race," she said.

She said that although Nawaz Sharif resides in London, he still "lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir".

Maryam said that as she sat by a river the night before, she prayed for India-occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to be united.

"I can imagine the sorrow you all must carry with you," she said.

Referring to PM Imran Khan, she said that "no one believes in the selected". "He neither has any respect at home, nor abroad," she added.

She said that PML-N has now learnt how to deal with its opponents. "We know how to take back our seats from these vote thieves," she said.

The PML-N vice president urged the audience to participate robustly with the whole families in the July 25 elections. "Promise me you will guard your votes until the results are announced," she said.

Maryam said that the "lion" will emerge victorious in the valley on July 25, referring to the PML-N election symbol.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan warns of dangers of using militias against Afghan Taliban

Pakistan warns of dangers of using militias against Afghan Taliban
Punjab to observe SOPs awareness period from July 9 to 18

Punjab to observe SOPs awareness period from July 9 to 18
Will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator at 'any cost': Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Will not accept Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator at 'any cost': Sindh Governor Imran Ismail
Pakistan hosting more than 3 million Afghan refugees, does not have capacity for more: Qureshi

Pakistan hosting more than 3 million Afghan refugees, does not have capacity for more: Qureshi
India's investment in Afghanistan appears to be sinking: DG ISPR

India's investment in Afghanistan appears to be sinking: DG ISPR
Shahbaz Sharif accuses FIA of harassment during probe

Shahbaz Sharif accuses FIA of harassment during probe
Monsoon update: Karachi, get ready for rain from July 15

Monsoon update: Karachi, get ready for rain from July 15
Pakistani social enterprise hosts 'Period Party' to celebrate menstruation, womanhood

Pakistani social enterprise hosts 'Period Party' to celebrate menstruation, womanhood
Peshawar: Slogans chanted in support of Afghan Taliban

Peshawar: Slogans chanted in support of Afghan Taliban
Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?

Are we headed towards the golden era of esports in Pakistan?
Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eid ul Adha to fall on July 21 in Pakistan

Zil Hajj moon not sighted, Eid ul Adha to fall on July 21 in Pakistan
Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Latest

view all