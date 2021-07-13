 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears finds support in Jodi Montgomery amid battle against Jamie Spears

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 13, 2021

Britney Spears is finding support from Jodi Montgomery, who has acted as her "care manager" in her conservatorship.

Following Jodi’s accusation that the singer’s father Jamie Spears spent $2million from his daughter’s funds to defend himself, a source close to Britney told People that she is “happy” that Jodi is fighting for her.

"Britney is doing well. She is excited to see how everything is moving forward. She is happy that Jodi is pushing back against Jamie's claims," the source says. 

"She feels like Jodi is very supportive."

The insider said that Jodi has been working hard in her fight against Jamie in a bid to fulfill Britney’s wishes.

"Jodi has made it clear that she will do everything in her power to help Britney get out of the conservatorship," says the source. 

"She agrees that Britney's situation is unfair and just not right."

The insider also adds that "Britney still has no contact with her dad." 

More From Entertainment:

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods

Streamers and superheroes battle for pandemic-era Emmy nods
Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez likes throwback snap of her beau Ben Affleck
Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Scooter Braun went in 'intense psycho-spiritual retreat' prior to split

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand

Heidi Klum shares thoughts on Victoria's Secret rebrand
Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for 'several months', even mentors her son

Drake has been dating Johanna Leia for 'several months', even mentors her son
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to start looking at properties together in Bel Air?

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez to start looking at properties together in Bel Air?
Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to move past Tristan Thompson: source

Khloe Kardashian's family wants her to move past Tristan Thompson: source
Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+

Disney to raise monthly, annual fees for ESPN+
Prince William once decided to split from his university sweetheart Kate Middleton

Prince William once decided to split from his university sweetheart Kate Middleton
Kim Kardashian leaves TikTok star baffled by asking her to remove video of North

Kim Kardashian leaves TikTok star baffled by asking her to remove video of North

Latest

view all