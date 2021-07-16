 
pakistan
Friday Jul 16 2021
Web Desk

Barring any 'fog' in July, PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz

Web Desk

Friday Jul 16, 2021

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addressing an election rally in AJKs Barnala, on July 16, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive
PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz addressing an election rally in AJK's Barnala, on July 16, 2021. — YouTube/HumNewsLive

  • Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan against rigging in AJK elections.
  • PML-N will retaliate if elections are rigged, she says.
  • Maryam slams government for hiking the petrol price.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that PML-N will emerge victorious in the July 25 Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, given that no "fog" descends this July.

Maryam was referring to presiding officers "going missing due to fog" as was reported during the NA-75 Sialkot IV by-polls in February.

Addressing an election rally in AJK's Barnala today, Maryam, warning Prime Minister Imran Khan, said he would have to face "a huge loss" if there was any rigging during the elections.

"All of our opponents combined cannot beat the crowd present in one PML-N rally.

"People will not spare the party which won a mere two seats in the last elections if it tries to rig the elections," she said, referring to the PTI's performance in the 2016 polls.

Maryam said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was removed through a "conspiracy" from the prime minister's office, but he still remains a winner today in the people's court.

"To defeat Nawaz, you [resort to] rigging elections," she said, slamming the Centre.

Moving on to economic matters, Maryam said that the petrol price had never hit Rs118 in Pakistan's history, while also slamming the government for hiking the price of ghee from Rs170 to Rs260 at Utility Stores.

"Nawaz Sharif had ended load-shedding during his tenure," Maryam said, also criticising the government over the prevalent power crisis.

