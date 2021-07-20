Suicide attack in Sadr City of Iraq leaves at least 35 dead, dozens injured: sources

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of an explosion in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Wissam Al-Okaili.

More than 60 people sustained injuries.

Daesh claims responsibility for the attack.

Hospital sources said the death toll could rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.

BAGHDAD: A suicide bomb killed at least 35 people and left dozens injured in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighbourhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security and hospital sources said.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram. It said one of its militants blew up his explosive vest among the crowds.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi held an urgent meeting with top security commanders to discuss the attack, the premier's office said in a brief statement.



President Barham Salih posted a tweet saying: "With an awful crime they target civilians in Sadr City on the eve of Eid ... We will not rest before terrorism is cut off by its roots."

In April, the militant group Daesh claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on a market in Sadr City, Baghdad's main Shi'ite neighbourhood, that killed four people and wounded 20.

Daesh also claimed responsibility for a bomb attack last January that killed more than 30 in the crowded Tayaran Square market in central Baghdad - Iraq's first big suicide bombing for three years.

Large bomb attacks were once an almost daily occurrence in the Iraqi capital but have dwindled since Daesh's invasion of northern and western Iraq was defeated in 2017.