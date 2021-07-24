 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 24 2021
Web Desk

COVID-19 mortality rate in Pakistan lowest but ‘risk is not over’, warns Asad Umar

Web Desk

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar. File pjpyp
  • NCOC Head Asad Umar says that Pakistan’s coronavirus mortality rate is lowest in the region
  • He says the the government effectively controlled the pandemic with timely decisions, cooperation of people and blessing of Allah Almighty
  • He urges the people to follow COVID-19 SOPs and warns that the risk was not over yet    

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Head Asad Umar on Saturday said that Pakistan’s coronavirus mortality rate was lowest as compared to other countries of the region and warned that the danger was still lurking.

In his Tweet, Asad Umar said that the government effectively controlled the COVID-19 pandemic with timely decisions, hard work, cooperation of people and blessing of Allah Almighty.

Giving the COVID-19 mortality rate in the region, Asad Umar wrote, "Covid deaths/million population in our region: Iran 1037, Nepal 326, India 301, Sri Lanka 186, Afghanistan 160, Bangladesh 113 and Pakistan 102.”

Urging the people to follow coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated against the virus, he warned, “risk is not over”.    

Earlier today, Pakistan's coronavirus numbers saw a slight improvement, with a drop recorded in daily case and death counts.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio, too, fell and now stands at 4.89%.

According to the latest data from the NCOC on its official web portal, at least 32 more people succumbed to the coronavirus on Friday, taking the total death tally to 22,971.

At least 37,636 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,841 came back positive.

In addition to this, 924,782 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far whereas the number of active cases stands at 54,122 as of today morning.

