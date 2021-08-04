 
Wednesday Aug 04 2021
Minal Khan is smitten by sister Aiman, niece Amal's selfie game: See Photo

Minal Khan cannot get enough of sister Aiman Khan and niece Amal's adorable photos from Hunza.

Aiman jetted off with family to North for a mini-vacation last week and shared fun-filled snaps with husband Muneeb Butt and one-year-old daughter Amal.

Cherishing one of such photos, Minal back in Karachi took to her Instagram and shared Aiman and Amal pouting for the camera against the blue skies.

"Kisko dekhun(whom shall I see)," she captioned alongside the photo of Aiman and her mini-me.

In her response, Aiman replied, "Hahahha pony dekhooooo (look at her pony)."

