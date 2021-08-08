Ex-law minister, MNA Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passes away

Former law minister Wasi Zafar speaks during a talk show. Photo: File

Former law minister to be buried today at 11am.

A renowned lawyer, Zafar was elected as MNA/MPA four times.

Wasi Zafar was the brother of Gen Zaki Zafar (retd) and Dr Rafi.

JARANWALA: Former federal law minister Chaudhry Wasi Zafar passed away Saturday.



As per a report in The News, Zafar passed away on Saturday and his funeral prayers will be offered at 11am in his Jaranwala village chak no 562GB.

A renowned lawyer, Zafar was elected as MNA/MPA four times from the abovementioned area.



He also remained officer-bearer of the high court bar association. Wasi Zafar was the brother of Gen Zaki Zafar (retd) and Dr Rafi.

He was the father of advocates Waqar Wasi, Umair Wasi and Fariha Amer.